Mangaluru Multicultural Festival: A Celebration of Karnataka’s Cultural Heritage

Mangaluru is all set to celebrate Karnataka's 50 years of statehood with a vibrant multicultural festival on December 3 and 4. The festival will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, according to Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner MP Mullai Muhilan.

This diverse event will highlight the rich cultural tapestry of Karnataka, featuring the Tulu, Beary, Konkani, Arebhashe (Gowda), and Kodava communities. Supported by multiple district administrations and the Department of Kannada and Culture, it aims to bring together the varied cultural threads of the state.

The festival will launch with a spectacular procession led by Speaker U T Khader. Throughout the two days, attendees can enjoy performances from seven cultural academies, as well as book, painting, and sculpture exhibitions, capped off by a delightful Aahara Utsava food festival.

