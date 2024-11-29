Left Menu

Mangaluru Multicultural Festival: A Celebration of Karnataka’s Cultural Heritage

Mangaluru will host a cultural festival on December 3-4, celebrating 50 years of Karnataka's statehood. The event features performances from various communities, a multicultural procession, and a food festival. Notable attendees include Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Kannada Development Authority President Purushottama Bilimale.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 29-11-2024 20:00 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 20:00 IST
Mangaluru Multicultural Festival: A Celebration of Karnataka’s Cultural Heritage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mangaluru is all set to celebrate Karnataka's 50 years of statehood with a vibrant multicultural festival on December 3 and 4. The festival will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, according to Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner MP Mullai Muhilan.

This diverse event will highlight the rich cultural tapestry of Karnataka, featuring the Tulu, Beary, Konkani, Arebhashe (Gowda), and Kodava communities. Supported by multiple district administrations and the Department of Kannada and Culture, it aims to bring together the varied cultural threads of the state.

The festival will launch with a spectacular procession led by Speaker U T Khader. Throughout the two days, attendees can enjoy performances from seven cultural academies, as well as book, painting, and sculpture exhibitions, capped off by a delightful Aahara Utsava food festival.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024