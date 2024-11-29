Sikkim Gears Up for a Historic 50th Statehood Day Celebration
Chief Secretary VB Pathak chaired a meeting to organize Sikkim's 50th Statehood Day on May 16. Senior officers discussed plans for the event, including coordination strategies. The celebration promises to be a landmark occasion, with Prime Minister Modi expected to attend as the chief guest.
Sikkim's Chief Secretary VB Pathak convened a meeting on Friday to evaluate arrangements for the 50th Statehood Day scheduled for May 16 next year. The event aims to be a significant milestone for the state.
Detailed discussions were held with senior officers about the variety of preparations required for the May celebration and the following year-long activities. Coordination efforts were stressed as crucial for the success of this landmark event.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is anticipated to attend as the chief guest at the grand event in Gangtok, as per the statement. Additional responsibilities have been delegated to various departments to ensure the celebration's success.
(With inputs from agencies.)
