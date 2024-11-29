Sikkim Gears Up for a Historic 50th Statehood Day Celebration

Sikkim's Chief Secretary VB Pathak convened a meeting on Friday to evaluate arrangements for the 50th Statehood Day scheduled for May 16 next year. The event aims to be a significant milestone for the state.

Detailed discussions were held with senior officers about the variety of preparations required for the May celebration and the following year-long activities. Coordination efforts were stressed as crucial for the success of this landmark event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is anticipated to attend as the chief guest at the grand event in Gangtok, as per the statement. Additional responsibilities have been delegated to various departments to ensure the celebration's success.

(With inputs from agencies.)