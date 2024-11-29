Left Menu

Sikkim Gears Up for a Historic 50th Statehood Day Celebration

Chief Secretary VB Pathak chaired a meeting to organize Sikkim's 50th Statehood Day on May 16. Senior officers discussed plans for the event, including coordination strategies. The celebration promises to be a landmark occasion, with Prime Minister Modi expected to attend as the chief guest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 29-11-2024 21:11 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 21:11 IST
Sikkim Gears Up for a Historic 50th Statehood Day Celebration
  • Country:
  • India

Sikkim's Chief Secretary VB Pathak convened a meeting on Friday to evaluate arrangements for the 50th Statehood Day scheduled for May 16 next year. The event aims to be a significant milestone for the state.

Detailed discussions were held with senior officers about the variety of preparations required for the May celebration and the following year-long activities. Coordination efforts were stressed as crucial for the success of this landmark event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is anticipated to attend as the chief guest at the grand event in Gangtok, as per the statement. Additional responsibilities have been delegated to various departments to ensure the celebration's success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024