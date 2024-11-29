Prakash Jha Engages Audiences at Dehradun's Crime Literature Festival

Left Menu

Filmmaker Prakash Jha attended the Crime Literature Festival in Dehradun, praising its potential to deepen audience understanding of the crime genre. He also discussed his film 'Amar Aaj Marega' at the IFFI, emphasizing its relatable story and his ongoing work on 'Gangaajal' and 'Raajneeti' sequels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 23:48 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 23:48 IST
Filmmaker Prakash Jha (Image source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Renowned filmmaker Prakash Jha was present at the inauguration of the Crime Literature Festival in Dehradun on Friday. During media interactions, Jha expressed his delight at the opportunity to be a part of the event.

He remarked, "This festival provides an excellent platform for audiences to better understand the crime genre. I am thrilled to be here and extend my gratitude to the organizers for their invitation." Jha recently attended the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), where his film 'Amar Aaj Marega' was screened.

Speaking to ANI about his film, Jha highlighted its relatability, describing 'Amar' as an eternal story that resonates with everyone at some point in their lives. He praised the film's quirky narrative, penned by Rajat K, and its layers of dark humor. The film premiered at IFFI Goa on November 24, and Jha believes it will connect with audiences due to its competent filmmaking.

Notable for his multiple National Award-winning projects such as 'Damul', 'Mrityudand', 'Gangaajal', 'Apaharan', and 'Raajneeti', Jha revealed plans to expand the 'Gangaajal' franchise and develop a sequel to the political drama 'Raajneeti'. He acknowledged the evolving landscape of political narratives, noting that while new stories and changes are emerging, he is presently focused on his project 'Janadesh'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

