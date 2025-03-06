Left Menu

Japan PM Ishiba says high US tariffs make investment difficult

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said on Thursday that high tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump's administration would make investments in the United States difficult.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 06-03-2025 08:14 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 08:14 IST
Japan PM Ishiba says high US tariffs make investment difficult
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said on Thursday that high tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump's administration would make investments in the United States difficult. Japanese companies need to generate the funds for U.S. investments, so "high tariffs would make it difficult to invest in the U.S.," Ishiba told parliament.

Almost 90% of Japanese companies expect Trump's policies to hurt business, a Reuters survey showed last month. Ishiba stressed the importance of articulating how Japanese investments benefit not only Japan but also contribute to U.S. job creation and economic expansion, as he did during a summit meeting with Trump last month.

The premier also said he plans to dispatch the nation's industry minister Yoji Muto to the U.S. for talks with Trump administration officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

 United States
2
Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

 Russian Federation
3
Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudification'

Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudificati...

 Global
4
Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming agricultural decision-making with advanced simulation techniques

Unlocking the power of clinical notes for more accurate disease predictions

Minds without conscience? Public perceptions of AI’s moral role

Optimizing air quality forecasting: How ML and PSO improve prediction accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025