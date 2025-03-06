Japan PM Ishiba says high US tariffs make investment difficult

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said on Thursday that high tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump's administration would make investments in the United States difficult. Japanese companies need to generate the funds for U.S. investments, so "high tariffs would make it difficult to invest in the U.S.," Ishiba told parliament.

Almost 90% of Japanese companies expect Trump's policies to hurt business, a Reuters survey showed last month. Ishiba stressed the importance of articulating how Japanese investments benefit not only Japan but also contribute to U.S. job creation and economic expansion, as he did during a summit meeting with Trump last month.

The premier also said he plans to dispatch the nation's industry minister Yoji Muto to the U.S. for talks with Trump administration officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)