Highlights from the Entertainment World: Diddy, Kneecap, and Beyond

In a significant development, Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces a setback as his request for a $50-million bail was denied by a U.S. judge. Combs remains in Brooklyn jail ahead of his trial slated for May 2025, following a two-hour hearing in Manhattan federal court led by U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian.

Meanwhile, Belfast's Kneecap celebrates a legal win as the UK government, under a new Labour minister, backs down from challenging the rap group's case over a rejected arts grant. The case highlights changing cultural politics under the new administration.

Art and pop culture make waves with Christie's auctions featuring Van Dyck's dual artworks and Einstein's letters. In music, NewJeans faces agency turmoil, and Robbie Williams' biopic 'Better Man' aims to heal as it delves into his life story. Additionally, Lady Gaga plans a free event in Rio, and Taylor Swift partners with Target to invigorate sales.

(With inputs from agencies.)