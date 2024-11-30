Turbulent Times: Unrest and Responses from RSS to Rain in Tamil Nadu

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has called upon the interim government in Bangladesh to halt human rights violations against the Hindu community and urged the immediate release of ISKCON monk Chinmoy Krishna Das.

In other news, the administration in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, has extended a ban on the entry of outsiders to maintain peace following recent violence.

Meanwhile, in Tamil Nadu, cyclonic storm Fengal brought heavy rains, causing disruptions and raising concerns as it approached the coastline near Puducherry.

(With inputs from agencies.)