Turbulent Times: Unrest and Responses from RSS to Rain in Tamil Nadu
The news highlights various developments, including RSS's appeal to Bangladesh to stop atrocities on Hindus, a ban on outsiders in Sambhal, Maharashtra election concerns, and ISKCON monk's release. Additionally, it covers Congress's economic critique, Manipur vandalism arrests, and cyclone-driven rains in Tamil Nadu.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2024 13:20 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 13:20 IST
India
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has called upon the interim government in Bangladesh to halt human rights violations against the Hindu community and urged the immediate release of ISKCON monk Chinmoy Krishna Das.
In other news, the administration in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, has extended a ban on the entry of outsiders to maintain peace following recent violence.
Meanwhile, in Tamil Nadu, cyclonic storm Fengal brought heavy rains, causing disruptions and raising concerns as it approached the coastline near Puducherry.
