Priests Swap Robes for Sportswear: Ayodhya's Temple Trust Joins Cricket League

In a spirited twist of tradition, priests from the Ram Temple in Ayodhya are set to exchange their ceremonial robes for cricket sportswear as they participate in the Shri Ram Premiere Cricket League.

The cricket event, backed by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, includes four competing teams, with a notable presence in India's sacred city.

The competition will unfold on December 22 at a private college cricket ground, with additional participation from corporate giants like L&T, Tata Consultancy, and Canara Bank in a T20 showdown.

