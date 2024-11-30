Left Menu

Priests Swap Robes for Sportswear: Ayodhya's Temple Trust Joins Cricket League

Priests from Ayodhya's Ram Temple, representing the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, participate in the Shri Ram Premiere Cricket League. The event, scheduled for December 22, features four teams, including corporate teams from L&T, Tata Consultancy, and Canara Bank, in a T20 cricket competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ayodhya | Updated: 30-11-2024 19:25 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 19:25 IST
Priests Swap Robes for Sportswear: Ayodhya's Temple Trust Joins Cricket League
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a spirited twist of tradition, priests from the Ram Temple in Ayodhya are set to exchange their ceremonial robes for cricket sportswear as they participate in the Shri Ram Premiere Cricket League.

The cricket event, backed by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, includes four competing teams, with a notable presence in India's sacred city.

The competition will unfold on December 22 at a private college cricket ground, with additional participation from corporate giants like L&T, Tata Consultancy, and Canara Bank in a T20 showdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024