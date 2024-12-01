Unraveling Tipu Sultan: History, Politics, and Perception

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has highlighted the complexities surrounding the historical figure of Tipu Sultan, the former ruler of Mysore, at a recent book launch event. He emphasized the challenges in understanding Tipu Sultan's legacy, which often involves selective interpretation of historical facts for political purposes.

The minister was speaking at the launch of 'Tipu Sultan: The Saga of Mysore Interregnum 1761-1799,' a book by historian Vikram Sampath. Jaishankar remarked on the narrative around Tipu Sultan, noting how certain aspects of his life have been either highlighted or downplayed over the years. He called for a more balanced understanding of history that accounts for varied perspectives.

Jaishankar praised the book for presenting a comprehensive view of Tipu Sultan's era, which spans diplomacy, politics, and society. He called for open debate and nuanced scholarship to better grasp the complexities of historical figures like Tipu Sultan, who resisted British colonization but also shows inconsistencies in his alliances and treatment of local populations.

(With inputs from agencies.)