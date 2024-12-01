Left Menu

Entertainment Buzz: Artists, Auctions, and A-List Performances

Irish-language rap group Kneecap won a legal case against the UK government over arts grant issues. A Van Dyck painting and Einstein's letters are up for auction at Christie's. 'Moana 2' highlights Pacific culture. Lady Gaga's 2025 free concert announced for Rio. Taylor Swift drives sales at Target with her new vinyl and book.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2024 02:27 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 02:27 IST
The Irish-language rap collective Kneecap emerged victorious from a legal battle against the UK's Conservative government, overturning a decision to deny them an arts grant. Britain's Department for Business and Trade, now under Labour leadership, decided not to challenge the court's ruling, prioritizing public interest.

In another art-world highlight, Christie's is set to auction Anthony van Dyck's "Andalusian Horse," a painting featuring a unique hidden landscape, during their upcoming "Classic Week." The artwork, showcasing the 17th-century Flemish artist's signature grand-scale equestrian style, is expected to command up to $3.80 million.

Meanwhile, 'Moana 2' promises to continue its journey along the musical wave of Pacific culture, featuring Auli'i Cravalho in a role that's both a personal and cultural homecoming. The sequel is set to explore themes of growth and homecoming.

Lady Gaga will headline a free concert on Copacabana Beach in May 2025, as part of Rio's "Celebration May" initiative to boost the local economy by bringing international superstars to perform.

Lastly, Black Friday saw fervent Taylor Swift fans swarm Target stores nationwide to purchase her latest Eras Tour book and vinyl album, a strategic partnership aimed at revitalizing Target's flagging sales amidst stiff retail competition.

