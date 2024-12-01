Left Menu

Nagaland's Statehood Day: Celebrating Progress and Heritage

President Droupadi Murmu extended greetings to Nagaland on its statehood day, recognizing the state's remarkable advances in development. Established in 1963, Nagaland is celebrated for its rich flora, fauna, and bravery. The President wished the state a peaceful and prosperous future in a post on X.

Nagaland's Statehood Day: Celebrating Progress and Heritage
President Droupadi Murmu has conveyed her greetings to the people of Nagaland on their statehood day, highlighting the state's commendable achievements in development.

Marking Nagaland's formation in 1963, Murmu acknowledged the northeastern state's rich heritage of flora and fauna, coupled with a legacy of bravery.

In a message posted on X, the President expressed her best wishes for Nagaland's peaceful, prosperous, and progressive future.

