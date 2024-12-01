Nagaland's Statehood Day: Celebrating Progress and Heritage

President Droupadi Murmu has conveyed her greetings to the people of Nagaland on their statehood day, highlighting the state's commendable achievements in development.

Marking Nagaland's formation in 1963, Murmu acknowledged the northeastern state's rich heritage of flora and fauna, coupled with a legacy of bravery.

In a message posted on X, the President expressed her best wishes for Nagaland's peaceful, prosperous, and progressive future.

(With inputs from agencies.)