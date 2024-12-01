Left Menu

Padharo Mhare Desh Bharat: A Cultural and Environmental Anthem

The 'Padharo Mhare Desh Bharat' campaign, launched by Rajasthan's Minister of State for Home, Jawahar Singh Bedhan, promotes Indian cultural heritage and environmental sustainability. Organized by Gnarly Troop Global Federation, the event saw participation from students, teachers, and parents, and emphasized the importance of embracing Indian values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 01-12-2024 19:11 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 19:11 IST
Rajasthan's Minister of State for Home, Jawahar Singh Bedhan, inaugurated the 'Padharo Mhare Desh Bharat' campaign by flagging off a marathon on Sunday.

Spearheaded by the Gnarly Troop Global Federation, the initiative seeks to promote India's rich cultural heritage alongside environmental sustainability and global collaboration. Students from nearly 20 schools attended the event, alongside their teachers, parents, and other dignitaries, according to the organization's founder Amarjeet.

The marathon was launched from Jawahar Circle, with a flag-off conducted by Minister Bedhan and spiritual leader Riteshwar Maharaj. In his address, Bedhan urged students and teachers to actively participate in the nation's development, while Maharaj emphasized the vitality of embracing Indian values.

(With inputs from agencies.)

