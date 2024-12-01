Tragic Loss: Shobitha S Found Dead

The Kannada film and television community is mourning the sudden passing of actress Shobitha S, who allegedly died by suicide on Sunday at her Hyderabad residence.

Authorities revealed that the 32-year-old actress was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her bedroom. Shobitha, renowned for her roles in Kannada serials and films, relocated to Hyderabad following her marriage last year.

With no suicide note discovered, investigators are delving into the reasons behind her tragic death. A case has been logged at Gachibowli police station, and police are actively pursuing the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)