Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

Skoda Auto India is set on expanding its global footprint, particularly within the ASEAN region, as it marks 25 years in India. With the recent launch of its luxury SUV, the second-generation Kodiaq, the company is strategically planning its export growth.

Skoda aims to increase its share in Volkswagen Group's exports by optimizing product development and market planning, even as it successfully exports CBUs and auto parts from India to countries like Vietnam. This comes amidst a significant transition phase towards electric vehicles domestically.

Led by Brand Director Petr Janeba, Skoda is leveraging a new factory in Mumbai to serve as a gateway for its operations throughout the ASEAN market, aiming for substantial year-on-year growth and extending its legacy with revered models like Kodiaq, Octavia, and Superb.

