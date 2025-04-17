Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

In a significant financial development, euro zone bond yields experienced a steep decline on Thursday, following the European Central Bank's decision to cut interest rates further. The rate cut comes in response to concerns over U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs, which threaten to weaken the euro zone economy.

Germany's two-year bond yield, sensitive to ECB rate expectations, dropped to 1.671%. This marks a significant shift from its previous rate of 1.81%. ECB President Christine Lagarde highlighted the growing global trade tensions, affirming that these factors could impede euro area growth by reducing exports.

Investors have turned to German bunds as a safe-haven asset, causing yields to fall to unprecedented lows since early March. Italy's bond yields also dipped, reflecting market reactions to recent economic forecasts and credit upgrades. The financial landscape remains volatile, prompting caution among market participants.

(With inputs from agencies.)