Tamil Nadu Congress Backs Caste Survey Amidst Political Maneuvering

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee, led by President K Selvaperunthagai, advocates for a caste survey to ensure equitable distribution of welfare benefits. Despite internal criticisms and alliance strategies with DMK, Congress focuses on grassroots strengthening while questioning AIADMK-BJP ties ahead of state elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 18-04-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 16:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) is actively advocating for the conduction of a caste survey in the state. TNCC President K Selvaperunthagai emphasized the necessity of the survey to ensure welfare schemes reach the intended beneficiaries proportionately.

Addressing criticisms of his perceived friendliness with the ruling DMK, Selvaperunthagai defended the ideological bond and electoral success shared between Congress and DMK. He highlighted that, despite camaraderie, Congress vocalizes criticism on issues like tax hikes and remains active in opposing certain government actions.

On the party's internal dynamics, Selvaperunthagai acknowledged recent discontents within Congress but remained focused on grassroots strengthening. He challenged the newly formed AIADMK-BJP alliance, questioning its viability and alignment with voter interests, as the state prepares for upcoming electoral contests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

