Spectacular Naval Show: Celebrating India's Maritime Prowess

The Indian Navy is preparing for Navy Day on December 4 with rehearsals at Odisha's Blue Flag beach in Puri. The event will feature 15 warships, 40 aircraft, and performances by the Navy's band. President Droupadi Murmu will attend, marking a tribute to India's maritime strength.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puri | Updated: 01-12-2024 23:26 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 23:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Preparations for the upcoming Navy Day celebrations are underway at Odisha's Blue Flag beach in Puri, with a two-day rehearsal kicking off on Sunday, officials revealed.

Highlighting the significance of December 4, celebrated annually to commemorate India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war, the Indian Navy will showcase 15 warships and 40 aircraft. The event is attended by President Droupadi Murmu.

Navy Day celebrations will include stunning demonstrations by naval operations and Marine Commandos, reflecting the Indian Navy's readiness and maritime heritage, while inviting dignitaries and the public to witness these extraordinary performances first-hand.

