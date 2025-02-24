Escalating Tensions: Houthis' Missile Assault on American Aircraft

In recent developments, the Houthis in Yemen have fired surface-to-air missiles targeting an American fighter jet and an MQ-9 Reaper drone, though neither was hit. Two anonymous U.S. officials reported the incidents, leaving the specific locations of the attacks over the Red Sea or Yemen undisclosed.

Abdul Malik al-Houthi, leading the Iran-backed group, announced in a speech that missiles and drones would be deployed if U.S. and Israeli forces attempted forcible removal of Palestinians from Gaza. This comes as the January 19 ceasefire between Israel and Hamas faces potential collapse amid violations.

Meanwhile, the Houthis, aligning with Iran and controlling northern Yemen, have launched over 100 attacks on ships since November 2023 to aid Palestinian militants in Gaza. U.S. President Trump's controversial plan for Gaza has further inflamed tensions, leading to frequent Houthi missile launches at Israel.

