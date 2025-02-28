Left Menu

India Expands Airbus C-295 Aircraft Fleet to Enhance Defense Capabilities

India is considering acquiring 10 more Airbus C-295 transport aircraft, in addition to the 71 planned, to modernize its fleet with home-assembled planes. This move strengthens Airbus's collaboration with Tata Group, reflecting India's focus on domestic military production amidst regional security challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 13:52 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 13:52 IST
India is negotiating to purchase an additional 10 Airbus C-295 military transport aircraft beyond the 71 originally planned. This effort is part of the country's strategy to replace its aging fleet with planes manufactured locally. Sources close to the matter confirmed the ongoing discussions, although details remain confidential.

The talks signal a significant boost for Airbus's alliance with the Indian conglomerate, Tata Group, following the establishment of a C-295 assembly line in Gujarat. The development stems from a 2021 agreement to buy 56 of these aircraft for $2.52 billion. The Indian government had already tentatively approved acquiring 15 more for naval and coast guard applications, with further negotiations considering an additional 10 for the upcoming order in 2024.

As the world's largest arms importer, India aims to pivot towards self-reliant defense manufacturing to meet the strategic challenge posed by China's growing military. The C-295 aircraft, capable of carrying 70 troops or eight tonnes of cargo, supports various missions, highlighting India's evolving defense needs. Airbus anticipates that the Indian Air Force will soon become the aircraft's largest operator globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

