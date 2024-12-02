Social Media: A Tool for Connection, Not Stress

Vancouver, Dec 2 (The Conversation) In an era where social media is often blamed for mental health issues, a study is challenging the narrative. Researchers from the University of British Columbia advocate for intentional social media use as a pathway to improved well-being.

The study divided participants into three groups: a control group, an abstinence group, and an educational program group. Findings reveal that those who took breaks or adopted purposeful social media practices experienced enhancements in their mental health, debunking the myth that quitting is the only solution.

Interestingly, the educational program led to a decrease in social comparison, a notorious social media pitfall. The results underline the potential of leveraging social media for meaningful connections rather than stress. The conversation is shifting towards how to use these platforms wisely for a healthier digital life.

(With inputs from agencies.)