Left Menu

Social Media: A Tool for Connection, Not Stress

A new study from the University of British Columbia shows that intentional social media use can improve mental health. Participants who either abstained or used it consciously reported better mental well-being. These findings suggest social media can be a positive tool when used correctly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vancouver | Updated: 02-12-2024 12:13 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 11:47 IST
Social Media: A Tool for Connection, Not Stress
University of Southampton Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Canada

Vancouver, Dec 2 (The Conversation) In an era where social media is often blamed for mental health issues, a study is challenging the narrative. Researchers from the University of British Columbia advocate for intentional social media use as a pathway to improved well-being.

The study divided participants into three groups: a control group, an abstinence group, and an educational program group. Findings reveal that those who took breaks or adopted purposeful social media practices experienced enhancements in their mental health, debunking the myth that quitting is the only solution.

Interestingly, the educational program led to a decrease in social comparison, a notorious social media pitfall. The results underline the potential of leveraging social media for meaningful connections rather than stress. The conversation is shifting towards how to use these platforms wisely for a healthier digital life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024