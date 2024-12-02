Modi to Attend Screening of Controversial 'Sabarmati Report'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to watch the film 'Sabarmati Report', directed by Dheeraj Sarna, at the Parliament Library Building's Balyogi Auditorium. The movie, featuring Vikrant Massey, explores the 2002 Sabarmati Express fire incident. It also stars Raashi Khanna and Ridhi Dogra.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend a screening of the film 'Sabarmati Report' on Monday evening.
The screening is set to take place at the Balyogi Auditorium within the Parliament Library Building, officials have confirmed.
Directed by Dheeraj Sarna, the movie aims to unravel the events surrounding the tragic fire on the Sabarmati Express at Godhra in 2002, which resulted in the death of 59 devotees returning from Ayodhya. Notable performances in the film include Vikrant Massey, Raashi Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra.
