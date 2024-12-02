Left Menu

Amaraanth: Goa's Seaside Sanctuary of Art, Wellness, and Culinary Delight

Amaraanth is a luxurious twelve-suite resort near Fatrade beach in Goa, blending art, wellness, and cuisine. Created by Shradha Binani, it features sustainable design by George Seemon and culinary insights from Chef Ritu Dalmia. Wellness is emphasized with treatments by The HVN, offering a holistic experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Margao | Updated: 02-12-2024 12:27 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 12:27 IST
Amaraanth: Goa's Seaside Sanctuary of Art, Wellness, and Culinary Delight

Located near Goa's Fatrade beach, Amaraanth presents a luxurious getaway infused with cultural richness and top-notch amenities. This twelve-suite resort promises an unforgettable experience, combining seamless design with culinary artistry.

Conceived by Shradha Binani, Amaraanth draws inspiration from its mythological namesake—a flower symbolizing enduring memory. Its design by architect George Seemon balances modern sensibilities with traditional Goan aesthetics, focusing on sustainability and harmony with nature.

At Amaraanth, the culinary offerings are curated by esteemed Chef Ritu Dalmia, with a focus on locally sourced ingredients. The wellness center offers treatments by The HVN, merging ancient therapies with contemporary technology, promising a rejuvenating escape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024