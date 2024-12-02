Amaraanth: Goa's Seaside Sanctuary of Art, Wellness, and Culinary Delight
Amaraanth is a luxurious twelve-suite resort near Fatrade beach in Goa, blending art, wellness, and cuisine. Created by Shradha Binani, it features sustainable design by George Seemon and culinary insights from Chef Ritu Dalmia. Wellness is emphasized with treatments by The HVN, offering a holistic experience.
Located near Goa's Fatrade beach, Amaraanth presents a luxurious getaway infused with cultural richness and top-notch amenities. This twelve-suite resort promises an unforgettable experience, combining seamless design with culinary artistry.
Conceived by Shradha Binani, Amaraanth draws inspiration from its mythological namesake—a flower symbolizing enduring memory. Its design by architect George Seemon balances modern sensibilities with traditional Goan aesthetics, focusing on sustainability and harmony with nature.
At Amaraanth, the culinary offerings are curated by esteemed Chef Ritu Dalmia, with a focus on locally sourced ingredients. The wellness center offers treatments by The HVN, merging ancient therapies with contemporary technology, promising a rejuvenating escape.
