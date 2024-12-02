Amaraanth: Goa's Seaside Sanctuary of Art, Wellness, and Culinary Delight

Located near Goa's Fatrade beach, Amaraanth presents a luxurious getaway infused with cultural richness and top-notch amenities. This twelve-suite resort promises an unforgettable experience, combining seamless design with culinary artistry.

Conceived by Shradha Binani, Amaraanth draws inspiration from its mythological namesake—a flower symbolizing enduring memory. Its design by architect George Seemon balances modern sensibilities with traditional Goan aesthetics, focusing on sustainability and harmony with nature.

At Amaraanth, the culinary offerings are curated by esteemed Chef Ritu Dalmia, with a focus on locally sourced ingredients. The wellness center offers treatments by The HVN, merging ancient therapies with contemporary technology, promising a rejuvenating escape.

(With inputs from agencies.)