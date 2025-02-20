Alcaraz Powers Through to Qatar Open Quarterfinals

Top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz advanced to the Qatar Open quarterfinals after a hard-fought victory over Luca Nardi. Despite a lapse in the second set, the Spaniard clinched the win in a three-set match, 6-1, 4-6, 6-3, on Wednesday.

Alcaraz acknowledged a dip in energy levels but praised his opponent's resilience. He is set to face Jiri Lehecka in the next round. Meanwhile, several other contenders made significant strides in the tournament.

Among them, second-seeded Alex de Minaur emerged victorious against Botic van de Zandschulp, and fourth-seeded Daniil Medvedev defeated Zizou Bergs. Medvedev will meet Félix Auger-Aliassime in the quarterfinals, and Jack Draper will face Matteo Berrettini, who ousted Novak Djokovic in an earlier round.

(With inputs from agencies.)