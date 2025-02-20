MLS Weighs Dramatic Calendar Shift to Align with International Counterparts

In anticipation of its 30th season, Major League Soccer (MLS) is entangled in discussions about a potential shift to a fall-to-spring calendar, aligning itself with international leagues. A change could enhance player transfer competitiveness and ensure player availability during summer tournaments.

However, the transition faces significant obstacles, including harsh winter weather impacting games in northern cities like Minnesota and Chicago. Strategic considerations are also necessary to avoid calendar clashes with major American sports.

While aligning with international schedules could ease recruitment of top players, the MLS schedule is crowded with tournaments and cups. Conversations around the shift could gain traction after the 2026 World Cup, potentially leading to strategic changes in the league's operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)