Vikrant Massey Steps Away: A Journey to Recalibrate

In a surprising announcement, Vikrant Massey, acclaimed for his roles in '12th Fail' and 'Sector 26', has declared a hiatus from the film industry. The decision comes after the release of his latest work, 'The Sabarmati Report', which led to contentious reactions and even death threats.

Massey, who welcomed his first child with wife Sheetal Thakur earlier this year, cites a need to recalibrate his life as a primary motivator for stepping back. The actor expressed gratitude towards his fans for their unwavering support over the years, announcing his intention to focus on his roles as a husband, father, and son.

This move is reminiscent of other actors, such as Zaira Wasim and Vinod Khanna, who took breaks at the peak of their careers to pursue personal fulfillment and spiritual exploration. Massey plans to return with one more film in 2025, leaving fans eagerly awaiting his comeback.

(With inputs from agencies.)