Maroon 5 Set to Rock Mumbai with Maiden Indian Performance

American rock sensation Maroon 5 is gearing up to wow Indian fans with an anticipated concert on December 3 in Mumbai. The band arrived in the bustling city earlier this week and was warmly welcomed by photographers as they exited the airport.

Fronted by Adam Levine, the group is set to deliver a dynamic performance at the iconic Mahalaxmi Racecourse, promising a live show that Mumbai will not forget. Known for their energetic hits, Maroon 5 continues to be a beloved name in the music industry, traceable back to their origins in 1994 under the name Kara's Flowers.

Owen Roncon, Chief of Business - Live Events at BookMyShow, shared his enthusiasm for the event, describing it as a significant achievement in the company's mission to bring top-tier entertainment to India. This concert will be Maroon 5's first in the country, and the band's lineup includes acclaimed members like Jesse Carmichael, James Valentine, and more.

(With inputs from agencies.)