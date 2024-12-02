Tragedy Strikes: Young Dreamer's Journey Ends in Sorrow

In a devastating incident, Sai Teja Nukarapu, a young man from Telangana's Khammam district, was tragically shot dead in the United States just three days ago.

His family, particularly his father, N Koteswara Rao, remains in shock, struggling to convey the tragic news to Sai Teja's mother.

Having moved to the US in June to pursue an MBA, Sai Teja's dreams were cut short, leaving his family grappling with loss and the efforts to repatriate his body to India, with support from local Congress MP Raghuram Reddy.

(With inputs from agencies.)