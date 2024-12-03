Vikrant Massey Clarifies Temporary Hiatus Misunderstood as Retirement
Vikrant Massey announces a temporary break from acting to focus on his family and health, clarifying that it is not a retirement. His recent Instagram post was misinterpreted by some publications. This comes after the success of his film 'The Sabarmati Report', which has been positively received.
Vikrant Massey, the star of '12th Fail', has issued a clarification regarding his recent social media post about taking a temporary break from acting. The actor emphasized that the hiatus is to focus on his family and health, and should not be confused with retirement.
Following the release of his successful film 'The Sabarmati Report', Massey found himself amidst speculation after several publications reported that he was quitting acting. Addressing these rumors, Massey reiterated his commitment to acting, stating, 'Acting is all I can do. And it has given me everything I have.'
His Instagram post thanked fans for their support and mentioned seeking time for personal growth and recalibration. Despite the speculation, Massey remains grateful for his career and the opportunities it has provided, while signaling his intention to return when the timing feels right.
