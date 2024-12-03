Vikrant Massey Clarifies Temporary Hiatus Misunderstood as Retirement

Vikrant Massey, the star of '12th Fail', has issued a clarification regarding his recent social media post about taking a temporary break from acting. The actor emphasized that the hiatus is to focus on his family and health, and should not be confused with retirement.

Following the release of his successful film 'The Sabarmati Report', Massey found himself amidst speculation after several publications reported that he was quitting acting. Addressing these rumors, Massey reiterated his commitment to acting, stating, 'Acting is all I can do. And it has given me everything I have.'

His Instagram post thanked fans for their support and mentioned seeking time for personal growth and recalibration. Despite the speculation, Massey remains grateful for his career and the opportunities it has provided, while signaling his intention to return when the timing feels right.

(With inputs from agencies.)