Odisha Exempts 'The Sabarmati Report' from Tax

'The Sabarmati Report' has been made tax-free in Odisha, following a meeting between film producer Ektaa Kapoor and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. The film, directed by Dheeraj Sarna, stars Vikrant Massey and Raashii Khanna, and focuses on the Godhra train burning incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 03-12-2024 17:44 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 17:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Film producer Ektaa Kapoor expressed gratitude to Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi for exempting the movie 'The Sabarmati Report' from entertainment tax in the state. Kapoor met with Chief Minister Majhi in his assembly chamber.

During the meeting, Kapoor thanked the Chief Minister for the tax exemption, which allows more viewers in Odisha to access the film. She also shared that all of Majhi's ministers have viewed the movie. Discussions extended to topics about Odisha and its capital, Bhubaneswar.

The film, directed by Dheeraj Sarna and featuring actors Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra, hit theaters on November 15. Produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan, and Anshul Mohan, it joins the list of films receiving tax exemptions in BJP-ruled states such as Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat. 'The Sabarmati Report' is inspired by the Godhra train burning incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

