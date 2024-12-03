Left Menu

Shweta Tripathi: Redefining the Heroine Archetype

Shweta Tripathi, known for her roles in 'Mirzapur' and 'Masaan', actively challenges Bollywood norms. Her rebellion against traditional heroine roles started in 2009. She supports diverse female portrayals and believes in impactful storytelling. Despite successes, she continues to fight for gender equality within the film industry.

Updated: 03-12-2024 17:52 IST
Actress Shweta Tripathi is redefining Bollywood's traditional heroine narrative. Known for her standout roles in series like 'Mirzapur' and films such as 'Masaan', Tripathi challenges industry norms, preferring complex characters over conventional glamour roles.

Her journey began in 2009 with 'Kya Mast Hai Life', when she vowed to avoid being typecast after seeing a bikini-clad poster at a traffic light. Tripathi, who cherishes storytelling with emotional depth, believes in highlighting women's diverse experiences on screen.

Despite her success, she remains committed to battling gender stereotypes, both in marketing and storytelling. Tripathi's advocacy for authentic female representation and her preference for heartland narratives continue to influence her career choices, resonating with audiences across India.

