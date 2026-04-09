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Shweta Tripathi: Championing Women's Voices On and Off Screen

Actor Shweta Tripathi, recognized for her evocative performances, voices her support for women's representation in Indian Parliament. Discussing the Women's Reservation Bill, she advocates proportional opportunities for women while urging a focus on historical lessons to smoothen transitions towards gender equality, highlighting the necessity of public voices in this journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 20:28 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 20:28 IST
Shweta Tripathi: Championing Women's Voices On and Off Screen
Actor Shweta Tripathi (Photo/Instagram@battatawada). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Shweta Tripathi, known for her compelling performances, uses her platform to advocate for gender equality beyond the screen. Emphasizing the significance of the Women's Reservation Bill, she underscores the need for proportional representation of women in all sectors. Tripathi highlights the changing dynamics, stressing the importance of equal opportunities across spheres.

Despite low female representation in Parliament compared to their population, Tripathi notes the potential impact of changing laws on households nationwide. She calls for the acknowledgment and acceptance of women's voices in these domains, recognizing the legislative efforts as a crucial step forward but noting the challenges in their implementation.

Tripathi stresses learning from past experiences to ensure a smooth transition toward equality. She points out that progress often involves setbacks but insists on perseverance. The actor urges public figures to voice their opinions and insists on women's empowerment to drive change. This comes amid government plans to increase Lok Sabha seats to 816, with a third reserved for women.

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