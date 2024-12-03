Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Adhai Din Ka Jhonpra: Heritage or History?

The demand for restoring the Adhai Din Ka Jhonpra to its pre-Islamic heritage has reignited historical debates. This ASI-protected monument, believed to be a former Sanskrit college and temple, is under scrutiny following a petition in an Ajmer court, questioning its cultural identity and historic significance.

A recent petition in an Ajmer court has intensified discussions about the cultural heritage of the Adhai Din Ka Jhonpra, sparking renewed calls for its restoration to pre-Islamic roots. This comes amid ongoing debates about the site's historical identity and significance.

Ajmer's Deputy Mayor, Neeraj Jain, has been vocal in suggesting that the now-mosque was originally a Sanskrit college and temple, calling for a museum to showcase its heritage. Jain criticizes the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) for not adequately preserving the site's historical context.

Disagreements also involve claims from Jain monks and local leaders, who emphasize the site's importance in ancient Sanskrit education and Sanatan culture. As authorities consider the legal and historical intricacies, this controversy continues to unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

