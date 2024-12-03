Manoj Bajpayee's Gripping Turn as a Crime Journalist in 'Despatch'

Manoj Bajpayee's latest film, 'Despatch', is poised for its ZEE5 premiere on December 13, promising audiences a thrilling cinematic experience. Released by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Movies, the film's intriguing trailer was unveiled this Tuesday.

Directed by 'Titli' fame Kanu Behl, 'Despatch' showcases Bajpayee as crime journalist Joy Bag, who finds himself tangled in an investigation that unravels his life. The movie has already garnered attention at the MAMI Film Festival and the 55th International Film Festival.

After success in prior ZEE5 projects, Bajpayee expressed enthusiasm for this engaging film. Behl started the project in 2016, revealing hidden stories about journalism amidst Mumbai's underworld. Co-starring Shahana Goswami and others, 'Despatch' marks an exciting collaboration for its talented cast and crew.

