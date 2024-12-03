Left Menu

Manoj Bajpayee's Gripping Turn as a Crime Journalist in 'Despatch'

'Despatch', starring Manoj Bajpayee, premieres on ZEE5 on December 13. The film, directed by Kanu Behl, features Bajpayee as a crime journalist engaged in a perilous investigation, uncovering Mumbai's darker side. Originally showcased at film festivals, it promises an engaging viewing experience with riveting storytelling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2024 19:30 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 19:30 IST
Manoj Bajpayee's latest film, 'Despatch', is poised for its ZEE5 premiere on December 13, promising audiences a thrilling cinematic experience. Released by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Movies, the film's intriguing trailer was unveiled this Tuesday.

Directed by 'Titli' fame Kanu Behl, 'Despatch' showcases Bajpayee as crime journalist Joy Bag, who finds himself tangled in an investigation that unravels his life. The movie has already garnered attention at the MAMI Film Festival and the 55th International Film Festival.

After success in prior ZEE5 projects, Bajpayee expressed enthusiasm for this engaging film. Behl started the project in 2016, revealing hidden stories about journalism amidst Mumbai's underworld. Co-starring Shahana Goswami and others, 'Despatch' marks an exciting collaboration for its talented cast and crew.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

