Maha Kumbh 2025: A Grand Cultural Confluence Backed by Rs 2,100 Crore

The Central Government on Tuesday disbursed the first instalment of Rs 1,050 crore of a total Rs 2,100 crore grant aimed at revitalizing the upcoming Maha Kumbh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state 'double-engine' government is committed to transforming the Prayagraj Mahakumbh-2025 into an immaculate cultural and spiritual spectacle.

The UP government has outlined an extensive plan with a budget of Rs 5,435.68 crore, covering 421 projects for the event, focusing on infrastructure, sanitation, and ensuring world-class experiences for an expected crowd of 45 crore attendees.

(With inputs from agencies.)