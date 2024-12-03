Left Menu

Maha Kumbh 2025: A Grand Cultural Confluence Backed by Rs 2,100 Crore

The Centre has released Rs 1,050 crore for the Maha Kumbh 2025, highlighting the event's cultural and spiritual significance. With expected attendance of 45 crore visitors, the funds aim to ensure a safe and grand event in Prayagraj, involving major infrastructure and urban development projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 03-12-2024 22:39 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 22:39 IST
Maha Kumbh 2025: A Grand Cultural Confluence Backed by Rs 2,100 Crore
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Government on Tuesday disbursed the first instalment of Rs 1,050 crore of a total Rs 2,100 crore grant aimed at revitalizing the upcoming Maha Kumbh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state 'double-engine' government is committed to transforming the Prayagraj Mahakumbh-2025 into an immaculate cultural and spiritual spectacle.

The UP government has outlined an extensive plan with a budget of Rs 5,435.68 crore, covering 421 projects for the event, focusing on infrastructure, sanitation, and ensuring world-class experiences for an expected crowd of 45 crore attendees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024