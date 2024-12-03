Maha Kumbh 2025: A Grand Cultural Confluence Backed by Rs 2,100 Crore
The Centre has released Rs 1,050 crore for the Maha Kumbh 2025, highlighting the event's cultural and spiritual significance. With expected attendance of 45 crore visitors, the funds aim to ensure a safe and grand event in Prayagraj, involving major infrastructure and urban development projects.
The Central Government on Tuesday disbursed the first instalment of Rs 1,050 crore of a total Rs 2,100 crore grant aimed at revitalizing the upcoming Maha Kumbh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced.
Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state 'double-engine' government is committed to transforming the Prayagraj Mahakumbh-2025 into an immaculate cultural and spiritual spectacle.
The UP government has outlined an extensive plan with a budget of Rs 5,435.68 crore, covering 421 projects for the event, focusing on infrastructure, sanitation, and ensuring world-class experiences for an expected crowd of 45 crore attendees.
