Sadhguru's Visit Ignites Spiritual Insights at Karnataka Deputy CM's Residence

Karnataka's Deputy CM, DK Shivakumar, hosted spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev at his home. Sadhguru discussed educational approaches on 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' with PM Modi, emphasizing intelligence and playful learning. Upcoming Mahashivratri celebrations at Isha Yoga Center will feature diverse artistic performances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 10:06 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 10:06 IST
Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar with spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev. (Photo/DK Shivakumar's office). Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, along with his wife Usha Shivakumar, welcomed the esteemed spiritual leader and founder of the Isha Foundation, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, to their residence on Wednesday, according to the Deputy CM's office.

Sadhguru's invitation extends to the Shivakumar family to partake in the Mahashivratri celebrations at the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore on February 26. This event is set to showcase mesmerizing music, dance performances by renowned artists, and profound discourses by Sadhguru himself, promising a spiritually enriching experience.

Earlier, at the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' forum spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sadhguru encouraged students to adopt a playful approach to their studies, dismantling conventional wisdom about the challenges posed by textbooks. 'Your textbook is not a challenge for your intelligence,' he underscored, urging a paradigm shift towards engaging and playful learning to unleash students' intellectual potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

