Sean Penn Slams Oscars: Calls Out 'Cowardice' in Film Industry

Oscar-winning actor Sean Penn launched a scathing critique of the Academy Awards, accusing its organizers of displaying cowardice in film selection. Speaking at the Marrakech Film Festival, Penn argued they limit imaginative and diverse cultural expressions through their funding decisions.

Penn articulated his views by highlighting the lack of enthusiasm he feels for the Oscars, with exceptions noted for films such as Sean Baker's 'The Florida Project.' He linked his criticism to broader concerns about the Academy's history of limited diversity and cultural representation.

At the festival, where Penn received a career achievement award, his upcoming film screenings were also noted. He praised Iranian-Danish filmmaker Ali Abassi for his film 'The Apprentice.' Known for its political sensitivities, the film struggled with distribution in the U.S. prior to the election.

