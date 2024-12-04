Left Menu

Sean Penn Slams Oscars: Calls Out 'Cowardice' in Film Industry

Sean Penn criticized the Oscars' organizers at the Marrakech Film Festival, labeling them as cowards who limit film diversity. He noted excitement only when certain films receive nominations and praised the work of director Ali Abassi. Penn also supported Ukraine and President Zelenskyy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Marrakech | Updated: 04-12-2024 00:04 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 00:04 IST
  • Country:
  • Morocco

Oscar-winning actor Sean Penn launched a scathing critique of the Academy Awards, accusing its organizers of displaying cowardice in film selection. Speaking at the Marrakech Film Festival, Penn argued they limit imaginative and diverse cultural expressions through their funding decisions.

Penn articulated his views by highlighting the lack of enthusiasm he feels for the Oscars, with exceptions noted for films such as Sean Baker's 'The Florida Project.' He linked his criticism to broader concerns about the Academy's history of limited diversity and cultural representation.

At the festival, where Penn received a career achievement award, his upcoming film screenings were also noted. He praised Iranian-Danish filmmaker Ali Abassi for his film 'The Apprentice.' Known for its political sensitivities, the film struggled with distribution in the U.S. prior to the election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

