Mattel Faces Legal Heat Over 'Wicked' Doll Packaging Blunder

Mattel is being sued by a South Carolina mother after mistakenly linking a pornographic website on 'Wicked' doll packaging. The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles federal court, seeks at least $5 million in damages. Mattel admitted the mistake and recalled the dolls, resuming sales with corrected packaging.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 06:02 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 06:02 IST
Mattel, the renowned toymaker, is facing a lawsuit for inadvertently directing customers to a pornographic site via a link on its 'Wicked' doll packaging. Filed by Holly Ricketson in a Los Angeles federal court, the proposed class action seeks to address the emotional distress experienced by her and her young daughter.

The mishap occurred when Mattel's intended link to the WickedMovie.com site was mistakenly replaced with one leading to adult content. Despite issuing a recall on November 11, Mattel has yet to offer refunds to buyers affected by the error, prompting the plaintiff to demand at least $5 million in damages.

While Mattel declined to comment on the specifics of the lawsuit, the company expressed regret for the incident and confirmed that sales of the corrected 'Wicked' dolls have resumed. The legal action highlights claims of negligence and violations of consumer protection laws, with the case currently filed in the U.S. District Court, Central District of California.

(With inputs from agencies.)

