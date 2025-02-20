Left Menu

Punjab Police Crackdown: Drug and Terror Links Exposed

Punjab Police arrest Lovepreet Singh with 3 kg heroin in a cross-border smuggling case, exposing ties to a larger network. The operation follows the arrest of Harmandeep Singh, linked to Pakistani smugglers. Separate operation apprehends Sukhchain, connected to a terrorist network, showcasing Punjab's escalating fight against drugs and crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 21:34 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab Police have made a significant arrest in their ongoing battle against drug smuggling. Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav announced on Thursday the arrest of Lovepreet Singh, who was found in possession of approximately 3 kg of heroin. This follows the earlier capture of Harmandeep Singh, who had 10 kg of heroin, linking him to Pakistani smuggler Chacha Bawa who allegedly used drones for drug transportation across the border.

DGP Yadav revealed that Harmandeep Singh, a resident of Ghumanpura village, disclosed the involvement of Lovepreet Singh, a resident of Main Bazar, Attari. Harmandeep admitted to passing on 3 kg of heroin from a Pakistani consignment to Lovepreet. The Counter Intelligence team quickly located and arrested Lovepreet at a bus stop along the Amritsar-Attari GT Road, recovering the drugs found in his possession.

Further investigations have been launched to unravel the complex network behind this smuggling operation, which is tied to a larger consignment smuggled from Pakistan. A case has been filed at the State Special Operations Cell in Amritsar, under the NDPS Act. Meanwhile, the Anti-Gangster Task Force has detained Sukhchain, an accomplice of terrorist Lakhbir Singh, revealing a nexus of criminal and terrorist activity posing a serious threat to the region.

