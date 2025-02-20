Anantnag Police Clamps Down on Drug-linked Properties
Anantnag Police in Jammu and Kashmir have seized an under-construction house, citing its connection to drug trafficking. Valued at Rs 1 crore, the property belongs to Abdul Majeed Bhat. This decisive action reflects the police's commitment to combating the narcotics trade and safeguarding society from drug abuse.
- Country:
- India
Anantnag Police in Jammu and Kashmir have taken decisive action against drug-linked properties, seizing an under-construction house tied to narcotics proceeds. The property, belonging to Abdul Majeed Bhat of Cheenigund, Srigufwara, is valued at Rs 1 crore and spans one Kanal of land, according to police sources.
The seizure occurred under Section 68-F of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, following a major narcotics case registered in 2021 at Srigufwara Police Station. A substantial quantity of illegal substances was reportedly recovered, prompting this legal action, police officials confirmed.
Emphasizing their zero-tolerance policy towards drug-related crimes, Anantnag Police reiterated their commitment to eradicating the drug menace and its financial networks. They urged the community to support efforts in creating a drug-free environment and pledged strict legal measures against perpetrators.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Terror funding from proceeds of narcotics trade has to be curbed with alacrity and rigour, says Home Minister Amit Shah.
Wildlife and Narcotics Smuggling Busted at Mumbai Airport
Four arrested after NCB Mumbai busts drug syndicate; seizes over 22 kg narcotics
BSF and ANTF Amritsar Seize 1.1 kg Narcotics in Coordinated Operation
Major Narcotics Bust: High-Grade Heroin Seized Near Line of Control