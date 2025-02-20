Left Menu

Anantnag Police Clamps Down on Drug-linked Properties

Anantnag Police in Jammu and Kashmir have seized an under-construction house, citing its connection to drug trafficking. Valued at Rs 1 crore, the property belongs to Abdul Majeed Bhat. This decisive action reflects the police's commitment to combating the narcotics trade and safeguarding society from drug abuse.

Updated: 20-02-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 17:59 IST
Anantnag Police Clamps Down on Drug-linked Properties
The seized property (Photo credit/Anantnag police). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Anantnag Police in Jammu and Kashmir have taken decisive action against drug-linked properties, seizing an under-construction house tied to narcotics proceeds. The property, belonging to Abdul Majeed Bhat of Cheenigund, Srigufwara, is valued at Rs 1 crore and spans one Kanal of land, according to police sources.

The seizure occurred under Section 68-F of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, following a major narcotics case registered in 2021 at Srigufwara Police Station. A substantial quantity of illegal substances was reportedly recovered, prompting this legal action, police officials confirmed.

Emphasizing their zero-tolerance policy towards drug-related crimes, Anantnag Police reiterated their commitment to eradicating the drug menace and its financial networks. They urged the community to support efforts in creating a drug-free environment and pledged strict legal measures against perpetrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

