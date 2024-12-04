Left Menu

Saluting the Guardians of Indian Seas: A Tribute on Navy Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the Indian Navy on Navy Day, highlighting its essential role in national safety and security. This day, observed on December 4th, marks the Navy's significant contribution during the 1971 war against Pakistan. The PM commended their courage and noted India's maritime legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2024 09:31 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 09:31 IST
Saluting the Guardians of Indian Seas: A Tribute on Navy Day
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended hearty commendations to the Indian Navy as the nation celebrated Navy Day, emphasizing their crucial role in maintaining national safety, security, and prosperity.

Navy Day, marked annually on December 4, recognizes the Navy's critical part in the country's defense framework, paying homage to its valorous actions in the 1971 conflict with Pakistan that led to substantial enemy losses.

The Prime Minister, in a message posted on X, expressed respect for the courageous members of the Indian Navy, whose steadfast commitment ensures the maritime safety of the nation, further reflecting on India's illustrious maritime history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

