Saluting the Guardians of Indian Seas: A Tribute on Navy Day

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended hearty commendations to the Indian Navy as the nation celebrated Navy Day, emphasizing their crucial role in maintaining national safety, security, and prosperity.

Navy Day, marked annually on December 4, recognizes the Navy's critical part in the country's defense framework, paying homage to its valorous actions in the 1971 conflict with Pakistan that led to substantial enemy losses.

The Prime Minister, in a message posted on X, expressed respect for the courageous members of the Indian Navy, whose steadfast commitment ensures the maritime safety of the nation, further reflecting on India's illustrious maritime history.

