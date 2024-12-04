Unlocking Ancient Wisdom: The Call for Research in Ayurveda

President Droupadi Murmu underscored the critical need for comprehensive research in Ayurveda during the 75th Foundation Day celebration of Gopabandhu Ayurveda College. She articulated that Ayurveda contains potential remedies for numerous diseases, urging students to delve into research.

Murmu, hailing from the Santal community, emphasized how tribal knowledge, particularly from elder members, offers insights into natural treatments that are at risk of vanishing. She encouraged students to scientifically explore and preserve these methods.

Highlighting Odisha's ancient palm leaf manuscripts, Murmu called on researchers to unearth the medical knowledge contained within. She stressed that both Ayurveda and yoga are garnering worldwide interest for maintaining health and preventing ailments.

