IRCTC's Tent City Transformation: Welcoming Pilgrims to Kumbh Mela

For the first time, IRCTC will establish a tent city in Prayagraj for the Kumbh Mela. Featuring 400 tents offering luxurious amenities, the initiative aims to enhance pilgrim comfort. Special 'Bharat Gaurav' trains will improve connectivity. Tour packages start at Rs 22,940, including tent accommodations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-12-2024 20:29 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 20:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an unprecedented move, IRCTC is set to enhance the pilgrim experience at Kumbh Mela by erecting a tent city in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. This monumental Hindu religious congregation occurs once every 12 years, and IRCTC plans to make it unforgettable by offering luxury and comfort through 400 state-of-the-art tents.

The 'Mahakumbha Gram' will accommodate 300 deluxe and 100 premium tents, all equipped with modern conveniences. Gaurav Jha, the group general manager of IRCTC's western region, highlighted the provision of medical support, security, and exquisite culinary services. Prices for these tents start at Rs 12,000, ensuring close proximity to key sites.

In addition, IRCTC has announced the operation of 13 'Bharat Gaurav' trains for smoother pilgrim transportation, including four from the western region of India. These trains will traverse significant routes, with packages starting at Rs 22,940, combining rail and tent accommodations to provide a comprehensive pilgrimage experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

