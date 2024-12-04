IRCTC's Tent City Transformation: Welcoming Pilgrims to Kumbh Mela

In an unprecedented move, IRCTC is set to enhance the pilgrim experience at Kumbh Mela by erecting a tent city in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. This monumental Hindu religious congregation occurs once every 12 years, and IRCTC plans to make it unforgettable by offering luxury and comfort through 400 state-of-the-art tents.

The 'Mahakumbha Gram' will accommodate 300 deluxe and 100 premium tents, all equipped with modern conveniences. Gaurav Jha, the group general manager of IRCTC's western region, highlighted the provision of medical support, security, and exquisite culinary services. Prices for these tents start at Rs 12,000, ensuring close proximity to key sites.

In addition, IRCTC has announced the operation of 13 'Bharat Gaurav' trains for smoother pilgrim transportation, including four from the western region of India. These trains will traverse significant routes, with packages starting at Rs 22,940, combining rail and tent accommodations to provide a comprehensive pilgrimage experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)