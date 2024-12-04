Left Menu

Shaping Visions: Shatrughan Sinha's Tribute to Bengali Cinema Legends

Veteran Bollywood actor Shatrughan Sinha credits the legendary filmmakers Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak, and Mrinal Sen for shaping his cinematic vision. Speaking at the Kolkata International Film Festival, he reminisced about the influence of their works and shared his experiences from his FTII days and regrets of not working with Ray.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 04-12-2024 21:27 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 21:27 IST
Veteran Bollywood actor and Member of Parliament Shatrughan Sinha spoke at the 30th Kolkata International Film Festival, reflecting on the profound influence of Bengali cinema titans such as Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak, and Mrinal Sen. He credited his education at the Film and Television Institute of India for deepening his appreciation of their work.

During the festival, Sinha nostalgically recounted his interactions with Ghatak, who taught at FTII during his student years, and expressed regret at not having worked with Ray despite potential opportunities. His tribute also touched on his pride in participating in Bengali cinema through films like 'Antarjali Yatra'.

The event also included remarks from Argentine director Pablo Ceasar, noting the historical bonds between India and Argentina and his positive experiences attending the festival. Additionally, the festival celebrated the cultural significance of Bengali contributions to cinema, literature, and arts.

