Star-Studded Telugu Wedding Unites Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala

Actor couple Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala marked a momentous occasion on Wednesday as they exchanged vows in a traditional Telugu ceremony in Hyderabad.

The wedding took place at Annapurna Studios, a significant location for the groom's family, as it follows the commemoration of Chaitanya's grandfather Akkineni Nageswara Rao's centenary.

Telugu superstar Nagarjuna, the groom's father, revealed the first images of the newlyweds on his social media, emphasizing the emotional significance and blessings of the event. The couple had been engaged since August after reportedly dating since 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)