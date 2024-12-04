Left Menu

Star-Studded Telugu Wedding Unites Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala

Actor couple Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala celebrated their marriage with a traditional Telugu wedding at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. The event coincided with the centenary of Chaitanya's grandfather, Akkineni Nageswara Rao. Chaitanya's father, Nagarjuna, shared heartfelt moments and pictures from the celebration on social media.

Actor couple Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala marked a momentous occasion on Wednesday as they exchanged vows in a traditional Telugu ceremony in Hyderabad.

The wedding took place at Annapurna Studios, a significant location for the groom's family, as it follows the commemoration of Chaitanya's grandfather Akkineni Nageswara Rao's centenary.

Telugu superstar Nagarjuna, the groom's father, revealed the first images of the newlyweds on his social media, emphasizing the emotional significance and blessings of the event. The couple had been engaged since August after reportedly dating since 2022.

