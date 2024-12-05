Digital Aid for Devotees: A New Portal for Sabarimala Pilgrims

In a bid to streamline the experience for the multitude of devotees visiting the Lord Ayyappa shrine at Sabarimala, a new digital portal has been introduced. Named 'Sabarimala - Police Guide,' this tool was developed by the District Police Cyber Cell on the orders of District Police Chief V G Vinod Kumar.

The portal, accessible by scanning a QR code, provides pilgrims with comprehensive information. This includes guidelines to follow, important contact numbers, and details about the weather. Designed to be updated in real-time, the guide promises to be an invaluable resource during the pilgrimage.

Furthermore, the portal offers insights into the shrine's history and geography, along with instructions for reaching Sabarimala via various modes of transport. By offering a seamless combination of practical and cultural information, the police initiative is set to enhance the pilgrim experience considerably.

(With inputs from agencies.)