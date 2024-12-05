Left Menu

Digital Aid for Devotees: A New Portal for Sabarimala Pilgrims

A new digital portal, 'Sabarimala - Police Guide,' launched by the District Police in Sabarimala, aims to assist pilgrims during the Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage. The portal, accessible via a QR code, offers essential information like helpline numbers, routes, and historical insights for a seamless pilgrimage experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pathanamthitta | Updated: 05-12-2024 09:21 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 09:10 IST
Digital Aid for Devotees: A New Portal for Sabarimala Pilgrims
In a bid to streamline the experience for the multitude of devotees visiting the Lord Ayyappa shrine at Sabarimala, a new digital portal has been introduced. Named 'Sabarimala - Police Guide,' this tool was developed by the District Police Cyber Cell on the orders of District Police Chief V G Vinod Kumar.

The portal, accessible by scanning a QR code, provides pilgrims with comprehensive information. This includes guidelines to follow, important contact numbers, and details about the weather. Designed to be updated in real-time, the guide promises to be an invaluable resource during the pilgrimage.

Furthermore, the portal offers insights into the shrine's history and geography, along with instructions for reaching Sabarimala via various modes of transport. By offering a seamless combination of practical and cultural information, the police initiative is set to enhance the pilgrim experience considerably.

