Tragedy Strikes as Fan Frenzy Turns Fatal at 'Pushpa 2' Premiere
A chaotic scene at the premiere of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' led to a woman's death and her son's hospitalization due to asphyxiation. The incident occurred when overwhelming crowds gathered at a small theatre in anticipation of actor Allu Arjun's appearance, resulting in a tragic suffocation.
- Country:
- India
A woman lost her life and her son was taken to the hospital with severe asphyxiation following a tumultuous gathering at a film theatre during the premiere of Allu Arjun's film 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', as reported by police on Thursday.
The tragic event unfolded Wednesday night when a throng of fans packed into the cinema hall, eager to see the star. Unfortunately, there were no suitable preparations or advance announcements regarding the arrival of the actor and his team, authorities revealed.
Police noted that the theatre's limited space was inadequate for the massive turnout. In the aftermath, police provided CPR to the victims and transported them to medical facilities, but the woman ultimately succumbed while her son remains in treatment. To control the escalating situation, officers employed mild force to disperse the unruly crowd, and a case has been filed concerning the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
