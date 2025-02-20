Left Menu

New Crowd Control Protocols Implemented at New Delhi Railway Station

The Delhi Rail Division has implemented a new protocol requiring Railway Protection Force clearance before trains are received at platforms 8 to 16 at New Delhi Railway Station, following overcrowding incidents and a fatal stampede. The procedure aims to manage passenger traffic better amid increased crowds due to Maha Kumbh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 18:04 IST
New Crowd Control Protocols Implemented at New Delhi Railway Station
  • Country:
  • India

The New Delhi Railway Station is adopting stringent new protocols for managing passenger flow on platforms 8 to 16. This measure follows a tragic stampede on February 15, 2025, which resulted in 18 deaths and multiple injuries near platform 14.

The Delhi Rail Division's initiative mandates station officials to receive clearance from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) before receiving inbound or outgoing trains on these platforms, which primarily handle traffic to and from major eastern regions.

With an eye on the ongoing Maha Kumbh and its resultant increase in passenger numbers, the RPF will coordinate with CCTV and ground staff to evaluate crowd conditions before giving the go-ahead. The procedure is expected to mitigate overcrowding risks significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025