New Crowd Control Protocols Implemented at New Delhi Railway Station

The New Delhi Railway Station is adopting stringent new protocols for managing passenger flow on platforms 8 to 16. This measure follows a tragic stampede on February 15, 2025, which resulted in 18 deaths and multiple injuries near platform 14.

The Delhi Rail Division's initiative mandates station officials to receive clearance from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) before receiving inbound or outgoing trains on these platforms, which primarily handle traffic to and from major eastern regions.

With an eye on the ongoing Maha Kumbh and its resultant increase in passenger numbers, the RPF will coordinate with CCTV and ground staff to evaluate crowd conditions before giving the go-ahead. The procedure is expected to mitigate overcrowding risks significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)