Star Power: Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas to Shine at Red Sea Film Festival
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas will participate in the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The couple will engage in an 'In-Conversation' session on December 11. Priyanka's session is at 5 pm, while Nick's is earlier at 3.15 pm. They are celebrated for their respective contributions to cinema and music.
Power couple Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are slated to grace the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, this Thursday. Known for their substantial contributions to the arts, they will be featured in an 'In-Conversation' session on December 11.
Priyanka’s session is scheduled for 5 pm, following Nick's appearance at 3.15 pm the same day. Both are internationally recognized figures, with Priyanka celebrated for achievements including the Padma Shri and several Filmfare Awards, distinguishing her in global cinema. Nick, a member of the famous Jonas Brothers band, has also made his mark in Hollywood.
The festival, which has previously hosted industry luminaries like Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, will conclude on December 14, continuing its tradition of bridging cultures through film.
