Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Unveils Ambitious FY26 Budget: Prioritizing Education, Healthcare, and Agriculture

The Uttar Pradesh government has proposed an FY26 budget of Rs 8.08 lakh crore, emphasizing education, healthcare, and agriculture. With Rs 1.79 lakh crore allocated to infrastructure, the budget prioritizes development sectors. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the budget's focus on uplifting marginalized communities and fostering economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 20-02-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 16:21 IST
Uttar Pradesh Unveils Ambitious FY26 Budget: Prioritizing Education, Healthcare, and Agriculture
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government unveiled its expansive FY26 budget on Thursday, with a substantial total of Rs 8.08 lakh crore. Education, healthcare, and agriculture stand out as key priorities in this financial outline.

Leading the allocations, Rs 1.06 lakh crore is designated for education, Rs 50,550 crore for healthcare, and Rs 89,353 crore for agriculture and rural development. These figures underscore the state's commitment to investing in crucial sectors that impact everyday lives.

Infrastructure development received the largest share, with Rs 1.79 lakh crore dedicated to it. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized that the budget is crafted to uplift the poor and marginalized, a theme resonating with the principles of 'Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah' from Sanatan culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025