Uttar Pradesh Unveils Ambitious FY26 Budget: Prioritizing Education, Healthcare, and Agriculture
The Uttar Pradesh government has proposed an FY26 budget of Rs 8.08 lakh crore, emphasizing education, healthcare, and agriculture. With Rs 1.79 lakh crore allocated to infrastructure, the budget prioritizes development sectors. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the budget's focus on uplifting marginalized communities and fostering economic growth.
The Uttar Pradesh government unveiled its expansive FY26 budget on Thursday, with a substantial total of Rs 8.08 lakh crore. Education, healthcare, and agriculture stand out as key priorities in this financial outline.
Leading the allocations, Rs 1.06 lakh crore is designated for education, Rs 50,550 crore for healthcare, and Rs 89,353 crore for agriculture and rural development. These figures underscore the state's commitment to investing in crucial sectors that impact everyday lives.
Infrastructure development received the largest share, with Rs 1.79 lakh crore dedicated to it. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized that the budget is crafted to uplift the poor and marginalized, a theme resonating with the principles of 'Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah' from Sanatan culture.
