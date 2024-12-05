Left Menu

A Symphony of Diplomacy: Ricky Kej Meets Emmanuel Macron in Riyadh

Grammy Award-winning musician Ricky Kej met French President Emmanuel Macron during a visit to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for COP16. They discussed cultural collaborations and took a selfie together. Kej praised Prime Minister Modi for elevating India's global status, which has benefited Indian artists and led to a resurgence of Indian music internationally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riyadh | Updated: 05-12-2024 12:35 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 12:35 IST
In an event marked by cultural diplomacy, three-time Grammy-winning musician Ricky Kej recently met French President Emmanuel Macron in Riyadh. The meeting took place during a lunch organized in Macron's honor as part of Kej's visit for COP16, the UN convention focused on combating desertification.

Kej, a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations, expressed his enthusiasm for the conference aimed at addressing environmental challenges. During the luncheon, facilitated by the Saudi government, Kej had the opportunity to discuss cultural collaborations with President Macron and Saudi Arabia's Minister of Culture, Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al Saud.

Kej praised Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for raising India's profile on the international stage, which he believes has paved the way for a global resurgence of Indian music and arts. Social media posts from the event captured a warmly-exchanged selfie between Macron and Kej, reflecting the broader theme of cross-cultural unity.

