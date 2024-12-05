Left Menu

Ancient Footprints Reveal Dual Human Species Existence in Kenya

Fossil footprints unearthed in northern Kenya suggest that two different ancient human species coexisted around 1.5 million years ago. These trackways, found among other animal prints, provide new insights into human evolutionary history and efforts to understand ancient environments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 16:34 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 16:34 IST
Ancient Footprints Reveal Dual Human Species Existence in Kenya

In a groundbreaking discovery, fossilized footprints found in northern Kenya offer evidence that two different ancient human species coexisted approximately 1.5 million years ago. This revelation adds a significant chapter to the ongoing study of human evolution.

The footprints, discovered along the muddy lakeshores, are interwoven with traces of antelopes, horses, and other wildlife, illustrating a rich biodiversity of that era. This find illuminates a moment when multiple human species walked simultaneously on the planet.

This new evidence complementing the fossil record challenges current understanding and provides fresh avenues for exploring ancient human life and habitats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024