Ancient Footprints Reveal Dual Human Species Existence in Kenya

In a groundbreaking discovery, fossilized footprints found in northern Kenya offer evidence that two different ancient human species coexisted approximately 1.5 million years ago. This revelation adds a significant chapter to the ongoing study of human evolution.

The footprints, discovered along the muddy lakeshores, are interwoven with traces of antelopes, horses, and other wildlife, illustrating a rich biodiversity of that era. This find illuminates a moment when multiple human species walked simultaneously on the planet.

This new evidence complementing the fossil record challenges current understanding and provides fresh avenues for exploring ancient human life and habitats.

